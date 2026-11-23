Kosovo President Justina Shiroka Pula met with Luxembourg’s chargé d’affaires in Kosovo, Eric Dietz. They discussed relations between the two countries and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

One of the main topics of the meeting was a new cooperation framework under which Luxembourg will provide Kosovo with €50 million in financial support during the 2026–2030 period.

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Shiroka Pula thanked Luxembourg for its continued support over the years and praised its assistance with Kosovo’s development. She said the new support reflects Luxembourg’s long-term commitment and confidence in the country’s development potential.

The parties also discussed the importance of further Luxembourg support for Kosovo’s European perspective and its efforts to join NATO.