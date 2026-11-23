Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Glauk Konjufca met with his Hungarian counterpart, Anita Orban, today.
At the meeting, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed Kosovo’s integration into the European Union and ways to expand bilateral relations.
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Konjufca emphasized that Hungary’s support is important for advancing Kosovo’s application for EU membership. He also praised Hungary’s continued commitment to regional security and stability.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Kosovo’s top diplomat expressed his readiness to further deepen political and economic cooperation between Kosovo and Hungary.