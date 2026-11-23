Kosovo aims to fully normalize relations with Serbia, but mutual recognition must be at the heart of the process, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said in an interview with the Irish newspaper The Irish Times during the European Political Community Summit in Dublin.

Kurti said that for a long time, European powers had treated Belgrade differently from others, leading Serbia to believe that it should be heard first.

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The prime minister said he was pleased that Aleksandar Vučić had left power, accusing him of supporting a campaign aimed at destabilizing Kosovo’s institutions. According to Kurti, during the final years of Vučić’s term, Serbia repeatedly sent paramilitary groups to ambush Kosovo police officers. He recalled that police sergeant Afrim Bunjaku was killed three years ago in the Banjska attack.

“President Vučić had his ‘little green men’, his Wagner imitators. I think that has now come to an end,” Kurti said.

Speaking about the new government expected to be formed in Serbia by the Student List, Kurti was cautious. He said that knowing who lost the election does not mean knowing who won it, and expressed hope that the new cabinet in Belgrade would be more oriented toward Europe. According to him, during Vučić’s government, Russia had established deep-rooted influence in Serbia.

The Student List, which won the parliamentary election on October 25, has announced a hard-line stance toward Kosovo. In its foreign policy program, it says it will oppose Kosovo’s independence and membership in international organizations, and calls for dialogue agreements to be reviewed by Serbia’s Constitutional Court. Meanwhile, the European Union has stressed that a change of power in Belgrade does not release Serbia from its obligations in the normalization process.

Kurti also spoke about Kosovo’s European aspirations. Kosovo applied for EU membership in December 2022 but has yet to receive candidate status. “We truly deserve candidate status. We are not asking for a favor. We are asking for a question, because we will provide the answers,” he said.

He stressed that Kosovo was not seeking a fast track, a back door or a shortcut, but a merit-based accession process. According to Kurti, for Kosovo, the importance of the integration process is no less than that of membership itself.

The prime minister also criticized Russia and the war in Ukraine. “The despotic President Putin recognizes no path other than Russia’s expansion and territorial hegemony. When they say peace, they mean your subjugation. Europe is at war,” Kurti said.