The separate paths of Radoicic and Veselinovic: arrest warrants, sanctions and trips to Russia

An arrest warrant has been issued for one of them, but authorities in Serbia are not providing information on whether they have located him.

Meanwhile, the other left Serbia legally and, with a Serbian passport, traveled via Sarajevo to Istanbul.

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The current whereabouts of the former business associates from northern Kosovo, Milan Radoicic and Zvonko Veselinovic, remain officially unknown.

After the October elections in Serbia, in which the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of former president Aleksandar Vucic lost power after 14 years, unofficial claims began circulating that both had left the country.

Sasa Djordjevic from the nongovernmental organization Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime assesses that the departure of Radoicic and Veselinovic raises major questions about how deep the links between organized crime and political power are, as well as about the role that certain individuals play in Serbian state institutions.

Radoicic had been under investigation since October 2023 for organizing the armed attack in Banjska in Zvecan, in northern Kosovo. In connection with this case, but also for other criminal offenses, including war crimes in Gjakova, the authorities in Pristina have issued several arrest warrants against him.

Recently, Belgrade also issued an arrest warrant after Radoicic failed to report to police on November 15, although he had a legal obligation to do so.

On the other hand, Veselinovic has not been involved in any legal proceedings, even though with state support he ran businesses worth millions, from which Radoicic withdrew after the events in Banjska.

Both have been on Washington’s “blacklist” for nearly five years because of accusations of organized crime and corruption.

Djordjevic stresses that, in Veselinovic’s case, competent institutions should examine the serious accusations and assess whether there are grounds to open an investigation.

There is no information on Veselinovic’s movements in recent years, but Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has discovered that he visited Russia at least once.

A video published in 2023 shows him hunting in Kamchatka.

His participation was in a hunting expedition organized for wealthy clients by Russian hunter and blogger Dmitry Panov.

In Russia, Panov has been the target of criticism for promoting the hunting of protected species and for using methods that spark controversy.

Veselinovic also faces accusations over his hunting methods, while in 2024 he welcomed the Russian hunter to Serbia.

Where is Zvonko Veselinovic now? It is not known.

Security sources in Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed to RFE/RL that on November 11 he passed through that country with Turkey as his destination.

He departed from Sarajevo Airport in the early morning hours with a Serbian passport.

According to RFE/RL sources, his brother Zarko, who is also under United States sanctions, was traveling with him.

Together they took a regular passenger flight from Sarajevo to Istanbul.

The reason for their departure from Serbia is not known, nor is it known whether Turkey was the final destination.

Also, there is no information on whether they continued their journey to another country, while in parts of the public, unofficial rumors were spreading that Milan Radoicic had fled to Russia.

This information has not been confirmed by official sources.

RFE/RL tried to contact the Veselinovic brothers through their construction company ‘Inkop’, but by the time of publication of this text had received no response.

According to data, currently no criminal proceedings are underway in Serbia against Zvonko Veselinovic, so he has been able to leave the country freely.

In recent years, he faced trial twice for abuse of office and misuse of official duty. In both cases he was acquitted.

Djordjevic assesses that for this reason it cannot be said that he avoided criminal prosecution for any specific offense, but the fact that he left immediately after the change in political circumstances raises the question of whether his position in Serbia depended on a close relationship with the previous government.

Djordjevic adds that international connections, funds and contacts could complicate the search for them.

After 2021, United States and United Kingdom sanctions may have limited Veselinovic’s travel to Western countries.

It is not known where he has traveled, but RFE/RL has verified, based on videos published on YouTube, that he went to Russia at least once.

He was hosted by hunter and blogger Dmitry Panov, who organizes hunting tours across Russia for wealthy clients and produces shows for his YouTube channel and for the Russian platform Rutube.

Neither Panov nor his representatives responded to RFE/RL’s questions about their activities and relations with Zvonko Veselinovic.

Meanwhile, after RFE/RL sent questions, the video on his YouTube channel, in which they are seen hunting in Kamchatka, in Russia’s Far East, was blocked.

In the 2023 footage, which was accessible until November 18, Zvonko Veselinovic appears together with his brother Zarko and several other people as they hunt deer and bears.

In the description of the 45-minute video on Dmitry Panov’s channel titled ‘Hunting in Russia’, it said: ‘This time we have excellent company. Our Serbian brothers have come.’

The video contains many scenes in which animals are shot for trophies, while the blogger claims that two bears and 14 deer were killed.

Panov also announced that the so-called ‘Serbian brothers’, as he called the Veselinovic brothers, had booked another hunting expedition in Russia.

Hunting organized by Veselinovic

Veselinovic responded with the same hospitality to Panov, hosting him on a hunting expedition in Serbia, as evidenced by a video published in March 2024, which was also blocked on YouTube after RFE/RL’s questions.

Panov describes the expedition in Serbia in this video as ‘hunting in the field and in the mountains’.

Although no place names are mentioned, RFE/RL has managed to identify three areas where the hunting took place: Morovic in northern Serbia, near the border with Croatia, as well as southwestern areas around Raska and Mount Golija.

During this expedition wild boars were hunted, and Panov said that 17 of them were killed within two days.

The movement ‘Start, Change’, which has taken part in two-year protests against Vucic’s rule, called on the responsible authorities to react, accusing Zvonko Veselinovic of illegal hunting.

In an Instagram post on November 12, the movement published claims that in recent years hundreds of wild boars were illegally captured with traps and sent to an enclosed hunting complex in Golija, which is linked to Veselinovic.

The Forestry Directorate under Serbia’s Ministry of Agriculture, which by law must oversee hunting activities, had not responded to RFE/RL’s questions by the time this article was published.

Instead, the public enterprise ‘Serbia Forests’, which manages 27 hunting grounds in Serbia, responded.

This enterprise told RFE/RL that on the grounds it manages there had been no illegal activities connected to Zvonko Veselinovic.

Who is Dmitry Panov?

Siberian roe deer, deer and bears are offered to hunters from Russia and around the world, who hunt animals under the guidance of Dmitry Panov.

These hunting tours, whose prices run into hundreds of thousands of rubles, he describes as ‘a hobby for the privileged’.

Among his wealthy clients are also millionaires close to the current Russian regime of Vladimir Putin.

Panov has representatives in Serbia, Poland and Germany, who facilitate contacts with interested hunters.

His representative in Serbia had not responded by the time of publication to RFE/RL’s questions about Panov’s activities and relations with Zvonko Veselinovic.

The public does not know who all the clients of this Russian hunter and blogger are, as their names are not made public for privacy reasons.

However, some of them can be identified through videos and media reports.

For example, in March 2023 a video appeared from a hunting expedition in South Ossetia, a region that broke away from Georgia and whose independence Russia supports.

In that video, according to nature protection organizations, the killing of a protected species, the brown bear, whose hunting is prohibited, is documented.

The video also showed that at a hunting base inside a nature reserve, Panov was welcomed by Alan Gagloev, former president of South Ossetia, an entity that is not internationally recognized, who currently serves as an adviser to Putin.

This gesture by Gagloev drew critical reactions from part of the public.

Some animal protection organizations have also criticized Panov, a blogger and hunter, for promoting the hunting of rare species in Russia, such as Kamchatka bears and snow sheep.

Although Panov says in the media that he acts in accordance with laws and permits, his hunting methods have also drawn attention: chasing wild animals with helicopters and snowmobiles, as well as hunting from blinds at spots where food for the animals is placed in advance.

His hunting base, which he advertises on social media, is located in the Kurgan region, near the Ural Mountains.

These types of hunting areas have been criticized by part of public opinion in Russia, which questions how permits for the use of large tracts of land are obtained. This happens because fenced bases, which turn ‘hunting for VIP clients’ into a business, make it difficult for local residents to access those territories.

What is Zvonko Veselinovic accused of?

In the United States report that served as the basis for the 2021 sanctions, Zvonko Veselinovic is described as the leader of an organized criminal group, while Radoicic is described as his deputy.

According to the same report, the criminal group is involved in trafficking narcotics, weapons and goods between Kosovo and Serbia.

Politicians are also involved in this corrupt scheme; according to the report, Veselinovic helped them in election campaigns, while in return they provided him with the most lucrative infrastructure contracts.

The identity of these politicians has not been made public.

In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom has also imposed sanctions on Radoicic and Veselinovic since 2022, due to suspicions of corruption.

Although they had no consequences in Serbia, these sanctions are legally binding for American and British companies and citizens, who are prohibited from doing business with people on the blacklist.

Nevertheless, Vucic’s government in Serbia did not take the Western ‘blacklists’ into account and awarded lucrative contracts to Veselinovic’s companies, which are also under sanctions, including road construction projects.

Official authorities in Pristina have linked Radoicic and Veselinovic to serious crimes, including the murder of Oliver Ivanovic, a politician from northern Kosovo.

Also, Kosovo authorities have implicated Veselinovic in organizing barricades and unrest in northern Kosovo, as well as in smuggling oil, drugs and weapons.

However, Belgrade, at least at the official level, has not investigated these accusations.