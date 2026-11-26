Mirce Najdoski, chairman of the Culture Committee within LSDM, stated that the collective agreement in the field of culture must be protected and implemented in full, and that the rights of thousands of workers in this sector cannot be called into question.

He called on the government not to interfere with workers’ rights, emphasizing that culture is not the property of any party and that its employees should not be treated as collateral victims of government policies.

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Najdoski raised concern that thousands of people employed in culture risk losing the collective agreement and being returned to the conditions before 2020. He asked whether the government, which he described as criminal and controlling of everything in the country, already knows in advance the decision of the Constitutional Court, which is expected to review tomorrow the issue that puts this agreement into question.

Stressing that workers’ rights must not be threatened, he demanded that the Constitutional Court act independently and without political influence.

“Our message is clear: workers’ rights must not be endangered, and the Constitutional Court must not be turned into an extension of any government,” Najdoski said.

He recalled that the collective agreement for culture is the fruit of a long union struggle, negotiations, and social dialogue, through which concrete improvements have been achieved in the material and professional situation of thousands of culture workers.