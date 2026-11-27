A new political force has been introduced in North Macedonia, further expanding the country’s political scene.

The One Movement was launched this evening, with Besim Hoda appointed as its leader.

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In his speech, Hoda said the movement’s creation was prompted by dissatisfaction with the politics pursued so far, which, according to him, has failed to properly represent Albanians.

He said the One Movement aims to defend social values, strengthen the rule of law and guarantee respect for the rights of every citizen. According to Hoda, the rights and freedoms of Albanians have not been respected over the years, while the successors of the KLA who entered politics failed to defend these rights after taking power. Hoda stressed that the movement was born as a response to injustices and as a call to put an end to this situation, so that every citizen can live with dignity.

Hoda underscored that the One Movement’s goal is to create a new political alternative and introduce a different approach to political developments in the country.