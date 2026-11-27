Payments for quick loans and obligations to financial companies are expected to be made only through transaction accounts, without using cash.

Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska announced that the ban on cash payments is provided for in the new legal amendments.

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Speaking on Radio Lider, she said the law had been drafted and that its final reading had already been completed. However, the minister did not announce when the new rules would begin to be implemented.

“There can be no cash payments and no cash collections,” Dimitrieska-Koçoska said, warning that financial companies could react strongly to the change.

Under the proposed regulation, the approved loan amount would be deposited into a bank account, while clients would also make their payments through accounts. In this way, every financial transaction between the company and the user would be documented through the banking system.

The minister said that citizens’ complaints, together with findings from inspections, had served as the basis for identifying the changes needed in the law. She urged citizens to continue reporting any irregularities.

Dimitrieska-Koçoska recalled that during 2024, the Ministry of Finance had sent financial companies a circular letter warning them not to impose fees for reminders, notices or other similar actions when these run counter to the Consumer Protection Law.