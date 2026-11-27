The Kosovo Security Force marks Force Day on November 27, a date that reflects the development of the country’s security and defense institutions. On this occasion, Milazim Maraj, one of the well-known commanders of the Battle of Koshare, spoke to “Bota sot” about the KSF’s capabilities, cooperation with international allies, and the challenges related to national unity and the social situation in Kosovo.

According to Maraj, the KSF has made significant progress professionally, logistically, intellectually and physically. He stressed that Kosovo has never before had such modern weaponry, but warned that military strength is not enough without national morale, education and social unity.

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Describing the transformation of the security structures, Maraj recalled that after the end of the war, in 1999, the Kosovo Liberation Army was transformed into the Kosovo Protection Corps, while the KPC was later transformed into the Security Force of the Republic of Kosovo.

He said that November 27 is the Day of the Security Force of the Republic of Kosovo and that this transformation process should lead toward the natural objective of defending the Republic of Kosovo and the functioning of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo.

Maraj distinguished between the KLA, which belongs to history, and the institutions that today are responsible for the country’s security. According to him, the defense of Kosovo is now the responsibility of the KSF, the Police and other state components.

He stressed that the KLA used the national flag during the war, while the KSF has a different flag, designed according to NATO standards. Maraj added that the Organization of KLA War Veterans had created a KLA flag and that, in his view, this shows that society is still not ready to respect its own institutions sufficiently.

“The KLA now belongs to our history. The KLA is not on the scene for defense, nor is the KPC. The defense of the Republic of Kosovo is now the responsibility of the KSF, the Police and other components,” he said, warning that bringing back the KLA as a force that defends and guides Kosovo creates division and represents an extremely dangerous moral disarmament.

Maraj: The KSF is better prepared than before

Assessing the KSF’s current state, Maraj described it as an advanced and well-prepared force. He highlighted the officers’ specializations abroad, ongoing training and access to modern weaponry.

“The Kosovo Security Force is a highly advanced and well-prepared defense force. Our officers have received specializations abroad, in the best-prepared armies in the world. They have achieved excellent results in their examinations,” Maraj said.

According to him, the KSF’s weaponry now meets modern standards and has been developed in line with the times. For this, he expressed gratitude to the United States and Kosovo’s allies.

Maraj also praised the agreement between Albania, Kosovo and Croatia, as well as cooperation with KFOR. He described the trilateral agreement as an excellent step, while saying that cooperation with KFOR and Bondsteel was also at a high level.

Maraj viewed the participation of KSF personnel in joint exercises with the armed forces of other countries as evidence of their preparation. He noted that KSF members had been awarded gold medals during these activities.

“Kosovo has never had more or more suitable weaponry than it has now. We have modern weapons and experts who know how to use them. The exercises and training are continuous and highly effective,” he said, adding that these qualities are recognized not only by Kosovo’s commanders, but also by experts from allied countries.

He underlined that the KSF’s preparedness is measured not only by its equipment and weaponry, but also by its professional, intellectual, physical and logistical level. However, Maraj warned that even these capabilities are not enough without national morale.

“Defense cannot rely solely on weaponry”

Maraj pointed out that the country’s security requires more than modern weaponry and military capabilities. According to him, education, culture, upbringing and national awareness are important parts of Kosovo’s defense.

He said that the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture should contribute more to strengthening national values, fostering love for the homeland and creating a more united society.

“The Ministry of Defense cannot defend the country if the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture do not develop the moral armament of their people. They do not develop national culture and knowledge of the values of their own nation,” Maraj said.

According to him, the failure to develop love for the homeland and national unity creates space for foreign interests to penetrate at the expense of Albanian national interests, in ways that have not been seen before.

Maraj also expressed concern about the state of education and upbringing, which he described as being in drastic decline. He mentioned the careless use of foreign words instead of Albanian words, the uncontrolled influence of foreign cultures and the increase in crimes within families, which, according to him, had not previously existed on such a scale.

Speaking about the modernization of the army and the use of new technologies, including robotics, he stressed that these tools must be accompanied by a strong society and a clear purpose.

“The most successful weapon would be to develop a culture of and respect for ourselves, meaning for one another, and to create the necessary democratic unity,” Maraj said. According to him, robotics in defense is important, but it loses its meaning if the emigration of citizens continues, since even the most modern weapons will no longer have a reason to be used.

Maraj: Division is the greatest danger

Maraj devoted an important part of his message to the lack of unity in Kosovo. He said that divisions had emerged in institutions, political parties and within them, in relations between religions, in families and among various groups within society.

“Division is our sworn enemy. We have never had deeper or greater divisions than we have now,” he said, raising the question of how trust can be built and how people can fight when society is divided.

According to Maraj, this situation also creates uncertainty about who would fight and whom they would fight for in a difficult situation. He described the situation as highly unpleasant.

Recalling the reconciliation of blood feuds organized in Kosovo before the war, Maraj said that unity is now being damaged even within families. He called for the unity among Albanians to be rebuilt first.

“When we have unity among ourselves, we will have cooperation with our natural allies. Otherwise, divided like this, we are of no use to anyone and no one trusts us,” he stressed.

At the conclusion of his remarks to “Bota sot,” Maraj said that Kosovo had progressed in all other fields more than in any period of its history, while its unity was weaker than ever.

“Kosovo has everything else better than ever in its history, except for unity, which is worse than ever. Let us begin by calling on reason for help,” he concluded.