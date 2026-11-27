Përparim Rama seeks clarification from police: Who ordered the halt to the Mother Teresa mural in Prishtina?

Prishtina Mayor Përparim Rama has demanded answers from the Kosovo Police after the installation of a mural of Mother Teresa was halted, despite the Municipality having granted permission to use the public space.

The incident occurred on Friday evening and prompted a strong reaction from the capital’s mayor, who raised suspicions that the intervention may have had a political motive.

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In a Facebook post, Rama said police had claimed that the order to stop the work had come “from above.” For this reason, he demanded that the Kosovo Police publicly clarify who had issued the instruction.

“SCANDALOUS! Who does our state answer to? Political orders?! Tonight, the installation of the Mother Teresa mural in Prishtina was obstructed. The Municipality of Prishtina, which issues permits for public spaces in the capital, had granted permission for the mural to be installed,” Rama wrote.

He called for the identification of the person who ordered the intervention, as well as the publication of the decision on the basis of which the police acted.

“Who is ‘above’ in Kosovo? Who can stop with a word of their mouth work for which the Municipality has granted permission?” the mayor of Prishtina asked.

Rama also demanded clarification on whether there had been political pressure on the Kosovo Police and who was responsible for halting the mural’s installation.

“By what decision was the installation halted? On what legal basis? Who requested the intervention and who ordered it? Who exerted political pressure on the police?” he concluded.

So far, Përparim Rama has not disclosed the name of the institution or person who may have requested that the work be stopped. Meanwhile, the Kosovo Police is expected to clarify the legal basis for the action taken.