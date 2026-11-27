The “Students in Protest” community has reacted to the announcement of the establishment of the new political force “United for Albania,” clarifying that it has no connection to the initiative and is not represented by any political party.

In their published statement, the students said they have supported the protest and its demands since May 31. They stressed that the energy generated by this civic movement stands above political divisions and personal beliefs.

Të lidhura None found

According to them, neither recent developments nor the October 13 protest have changed the community’s position. Every individual, the students emphasized, has the right to undertake political initiatives, but these cannot be presented in the name of “Students in Protest.”

The reaction was made public one day after a group of students, young people, lecturers and professionals announced the creation of the new “United for Albania” party. The initiative aims to be based on justice, meritocracy, transparency and accountability, while the process of collecting signatures for its establishment has also begun.