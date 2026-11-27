Italy-Ukraine diplomatic clash after attack on Russian corvette in Libya, Tajani: Zelensky is not telling the truth

The Ukrainian forces’ attack on the Russian corvette “Mercury” in Libyan territorial waters has triggered a new clash between Kyiv and Rome, this time on the diplomatic front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defended the operation at the port of Benghazi, describing it as entirely lawful and carried out in full coordination with the allies. His response came after criticism from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said the attack should not have taken place.

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“We know when a vessel is subject to sanctions, when it is transporting Russian weapons and flying the Russian flag. Our forces, security services and intelligence agencies are clear on these matters. We cannot allow Russian vessels to attack us or transport weapons,” Zelensky said.

But the Ukrainian president’s statement was rejected by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who categorically denied that Rome had been informed of or coordinated the operation.

“There was no coordination of any kind. None of us was informed, and no one knew anything about what the Ukrainians were doing in Libya. What Zelensky said is not true,” Tajani declared.

The debate has now also moved into Italy’s domestic political arena. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has called an emergency meeting of the Interministerial Committee for Maritime Security for December 1, while the opposition has accused Meloni of causing Italy to lose influence on the European stage because of her positions.