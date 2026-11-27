On the occasion of Force Day, Minister of Defense Ejup Maqedonci awarded Kosovo Security Force commander Lieutenant General Bashkim Jashari the “Distinguished Service” medal. The award was presented for his outstanding service and continued dedication to the security, sovereignty and defense of the Republic of Kosovo.

During the ceremony, it was emphasized that General Jashari’s path is connected to the struggle for freedom and service to his country. He was one of the survivors of the Jashari family during the fighting of March 5, 6 and 7, 1998, in Prekaz, where he fought side by side with Adem and Hamëz Jashari. Following this resistance, he continued serving as a member of the Kosovo Liberation Army until the liberation of the country in June 1999.

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After the end of the war, Jashari continued his military engagement in the Kosovo Protection Corps. He initially served as deputy commander, and later led the First Protection Zone. With the establishment of the Kosovo Security Force, he served as Inspector General and took part in important processes for the development and transition of the force. In November 2021, he was appointed commander of the Kosovo Security Force.

According to Minister Maqedonci, during his five years at the helm of the Kosovo Security Force, Lieutenant General Jashari led processes of historic importance for its transformation and strengthening. During this period, the force’s defense capabilities and interoperability with the armed forces of allied countries were advanced.

“Through his work and dedication, he also made an important contribution to strengthening Kosovo’s relations with partners in the field of defense and security, particularly with the United States of America,” Maqedonci wrote on Facebook. The minister thanked Jashari for his close cooperation and valuable service to the Republic of Kosovo.