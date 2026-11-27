Shehaj opposes 20% VAT for small businesses: You are endangering the lives of those who keep the economy going

During the plenary session in Parliament, Agron Shehaj, leader of the Possibility Party, criticized the government’s fiscal package, which provides for small businesses to be included in the VAT scheme and pay 20% on their turnover.

To illustrate the impact of this measure, Shehaj cited the example of a hair salon which, he said, would face a decline in monthly profits once the changes take effect.

Të lidhura None found

Shehaj explained that a hair salon could generate a monthly turnover of 8 million–9 million lekë, but after paying employees’ wages, rent and other minor expenses, it might be left with only 2 million, 1 million or 1.5 million lekë.

“What happens when you include this business in the VAT scheme? From January 1, its actual turnover will be reduced by around 20%. The owner will be forced either to raise prices or to absorb the VAT themselves, since they do not have enough VAT-related expenses to deduct,” he declared.

During the debate, Shehaj clashed with Socialist MP Erion Bracce, who argued that hair salons use water and therefore should pay VAT.

Shehaj rejected this argument, asking how much VAT a hair salon could generate from its monthly expenses on water and hair dyes. “How many thousands of euros do you spend each month on water and dyes? How much VAT is paid to wash your hair?” he asked the Socialist MP.

According to the leader of the Possibility Party, imposing a 20% tax on turnover is harming small businesses and citizens who earn their living through their work.

“Do you understand that you are putting at risk the lives and businesses of hundreds of thousands of Albanians who try to make ends meet every day through their work, without asking you for help? With a single decision, you are burdening them with VAT as if there were no consequences. The 20% tax on turnover is destroying the businesses and lives of people who, through honest work, keep the country’s economy afloat,” Shehaj said.