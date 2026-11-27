Berisha: The opposition is larger than ever, the majority has become a minority

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha called on opposition forces to unite against Edi Rama’s government. According to him, recent political and social developments have created an opposition that is broader, stronger and more combative than before.

Berisha said that the majority has now become a minority, while criticizing the government for increasing administrative spending, the low level of wages and pensions, and the rising cost of basic products. He described these factors, together with the extinguishing of hope, as reasons for the mass departure of Albanians from the country.

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According to him, in 2012–2013, the state administration for an Albania with 2.9 million inhabitants cost around 300 million euros, while today’s administration of Kipes and Edi Rama spends 960 million euros.

Berisha cited the price of milk as an example. He said that in 2012, one liter was produced at a cost of 40 lekë and sold for 67 lekë, securing a profit of 27 lekë for the farmer, whereas today the same product is bought for 180, 190 or as much as 200 lekë per liter, despite wages being among the lowest in the region.

Speaking about the latest elections, the DP leader accused the majority of using the administration and public resources to influence voters. He claimed that 4,530 illegal activities had taken place, while two days before the elections, fines and interest worth 2.1 billion euros were waived, affecting 200,000 families and 84,000 businesses.

Berisha also mentioned the distribution of 100 euros to every pensioner during the campaign, thousands of legalization permits, property certificates and construction permits in exchange for votes, as well as the authorization of 29,000 hectares for cannabis for the same purpose. He also accused the army of political monitors of pressuring citizens.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone who voted for the opposition, stressing that citizens stood up to extraordinary electoral pressure.

Berisha also addressed the recent protests, mentioning the flamingo movement and the student revolt. According to him, these developments brought Democrats, Socialists and unaffiliated citizens together in the squares, changing the balance between the opposition and the majority.

He said that the flamingo movement, in which tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of citizens took part, dealt a heavy blow to the regime and caused extraordinary international condemnation. He described the student revolt as an unprecedented outburst of courage on the streets of Tirana.

“Today we face a critical situation, but one that is also full of hope. The opposition is massive and has now expanded with a new opposition, meaning that what is called the majority has become a minority, an increasingly large minority,” Berisha declared.

He called for the opposition to unite in all its plurality and in respect for its different political identities, describing this as the duty of every Albanian who seeks to protect the country from what he called an existential threat to Albania.

“This opposition, larger, more combative and stronger than ever, must unite. This is the duty of every citizen who calls freedom freedom and of every patriot who seeks to save Albania from its terrible depopulation,” the DP leader said.