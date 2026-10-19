Osmani: Kosovo remains firmly oriented toward the European Union

LDK MP Vjosa Osmani held a meeting with the European Union’s new ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel, reaffirming her commitment to continuing the country’s European integration.

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In a Facebook post, Osmani underscored the need to deepen cooperation with the EU and to create a future founded on democracy, the rule of law and respect for human dignity.

“Europe is not merely our political destination. It is the space of values in which we have believed, even when we were denied the right to be free,” she wrote.

Osmani said that, even in the face of difficulties, the citizens of Kosovo have shown that they have not wavered in their European orientation.

She stressed that this goal must be accompanied by concrete action, the creation of new opportunities and a clear prospect of Kosovo’s membership in the European Union.