The administration of US President Donald Trump has made public a series of historical documents from the United States Forest Service concerning reports of the mysterious creature Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch.

The materials, released on October 15 by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), contain information about unusual footprints, accounts from residents and investigations carried out in American forests over several decades. The news has renewed interest in one of the best-known mysteries in American folklore: the claim that a giant, hairy creature lives in remote forest areas.

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According to reports by The Washington Post, The Independent and other US media outlets, the released archive includes three documents addressing reported cases in Montana and Oregon, as well as a major 1982 investigation in the Umatilla National Forest.

One of the most intriguing documents dates to June 1982, when the US Forest Service launched an investigation after large footprints were discovered in the Mill Creek Watershed area of the Umatilla National Forest. Wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson examined three sites where unusual tracks had been found. According to his report, some measured about 38 centimeters long and 18 centimeters wide.

Investigators photographed the tracks, took measurements and made casts to document their shape. However, the findings did not confirm the existence of Bigfoot. Biologist Johnson noted several features that raised doubts about whether the tracks might have been made artificially. A US Border Patrol specialist also concluded that they could have been a hoax created using an artificial foot.

Another document contains the account of Leo T. Kinney, a Montana resident who described an unusual incident in the 1940s. According to his testimony, a group of hunters had found exceptionally large tracks near the place where they had left a dead deer. When they returned, only the animal’s remains were there.

The hunters had also smelled a strong odor and heard unusual sounds resembling growls. The document also includes a 2003 newspaper article about hundreds of strange tracks found near a road in Montana.

Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, is a legendary creature said in folklore to live in the forests of North America. For decades, many people have claimed to have seen the creature or found its tracks. However, to date, no verified scientific evidence confirms its existence. Anthropologists and researchers have also expressed skepticism about the newly released documents, noting that they contain historical accounts and investigations, but no proof that Bigfoot is real.

The release of the files by the US Forest Service has reignited interest in the mystery, which remains part of American popular culture and folklore.