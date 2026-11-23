Oil revenues heading toward zero: Will Tehran try to break the U.S. blockade in Hormuz?

Increasingly vocal hard-line commentators and media outlets close to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are calling on Tehran to confront the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and waters. The main reason is the forecast that revenues from crude oil and condensate exports could fall to zero around mid-December.

Their proposals include sending an “oil tanker group” through the blockade, as well as warnings that oil infrastructure in neighboring Persian Gulf countries could be targeted if U.S. forces attack Iranian vessels.

Të lidhura None found

Iranian forces have already attempted to strike U.S. targets in Bahrain and Kuwait this week.

The idea of breaking the blockade gained momentum on November 19, when the Fars News Agency, which is linked to the IRGC, published a commentary advocating the dispatch of an “oil tanker convoy.”

That same day, ship-tracking service TankerTrackers.com posted a brief message on X saying that “Iran appears to be preparing to resume oil exports.”

No official Iranian body has formally announced any such plan, but the discussions indicate that Tehran is feeling the impact of the U.S. blockade acutely.

The clearest indication of an official position came from IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi. At a rally in Tehran on November 19, he declared: “We will not allow the naval, land and air blockade imposed on our country to continue.”

For now, just an idea

To support its argument, Fars cited the Shahnameh, Iran’s national epic. According to the work, when the mythical hero Fereydun reaches the Arvand River on his way to overthrow the tyrant Zahhak, the river guard refuses to give him a boat. Fereydun does not wait; he and his men ride their horses into the water and cross the river.

“We will not wait for America’s permission,” Fars argued. “We will open the way and raise the cost of closing it so high that the other side will conclude it is better to leave it open.”

Fars warned that any attack on an Iranian tanker could prompt Tehran to retaliate by striking oil facilities across the Persian Gulf. More specifically, it named facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Lawmakers Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote in English on X that Iran “cannot be blockaded.” He also added an hourglass symbol at the end of the post.

Meanwhile, hard-line commentator Ruhollah Jomei wrote about “the Islamic Republic’s decision to load crude oil and send a tanker to China,” the largest buyer of Iranian oil.

Mojtaba Najafi, whom some Iranian media outlets claim has ties to circles of power, wrote: “Apparently, Tehran no longer wants to sit idly by in the face of the blockade and threats.”

If these reports are true, Iran is trying to “actively challenge the blockade,” said Hamidreza Azizi, an analyst at the International Crisis Group.

In a post on X, he argued that if any tanker manages to get through, the blockade loses credibility. If U.S. forces stop or attack it, Tehran gains a direct reason to retaliate.

Azizi added that Iran is seeking “to take the military initiative, leaving Washington responsible for triggering the next escalation.”

The critical mid-December threshold

According to energy intelligence firm Kpler, Iran’s revenues from crude oil and condensate exports could fall to zero by mid-December. This would be the first time in the country’s history that such a thing has happened.

The effects of the blockade are already evident in the transport of Iranian oil. Kpler data show that the amount of Iranian oil on ships outside the blockade zone peaked at 88.8 million barrels on July 14, when the blockade was reinstated. By mid-October, that amount had fallen to zero after the last cargoes were unloaded in China.

Another 43 million barrels of oil remain trapped inside the blockade zone, leaving Tehran with ever-dwindling oil reserves it can send to buyers.

In an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Radio Farda, Homayoun Falakshahi, a senior commodities markets analyst at Kpler, cautioned against interpreting recent developments as evidence that Iran is preparing an organized effort to break the blockade.

“Our view is that it is still too early to say Iran has taken serious steps to break the naval blockade,” he said.

Kpler has identified around 20 tankers near Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, Falakshahi said. Most have already loaded their oil cargoes but remain stationary, apparently waiting for the blockade to be lifted before attempting to sail. So far, Kpler has observed only one tanker moving.

However, at least one significant development has been recorded. On November 17, Kpler found that an Iranian crude oil tanker was transferring its cargo to another vessel. The tanker receiving the cargo is a ship usually used to transport Russian fuel oil, Falakshahi said.

He cautioned, however, against reading too much into the transfer. It may have been caused by a technical problem with the first vessel and not necessarily be part of a broader effort to evade the blockade, he said.

Falakshahi added that Iran usually transfers oil from one vessel to another near Malaysia or off the coast of Oman, rather than near Kharg Island.

“I believe we should wait a few more days to see whether they try to move more tankers,” Falakshahi said.

A costly blockade

The United States first imposed a blockade on Iranian ports on April 13, after talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad failed. The blockade was lifted on June 18 under a memorandum of understanding signed the previous day.

After that agreement fell through, Washington reinstated the blockade on July 14, and it has remained in effect ever since. In total, Iranian ports have been under blockade for about 195 days, including the past 129 consecutive days.

However, the blockade is also proving costly for Washington, both financially and in terms of military resources.

During a Senate hearing this week, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren cited independent estimates putting the cost of the blockade at around $32.5 million a day. Hung Cao, the acting U.S. secretary of the navy, also confirmed that figure.

Bloomberg, which reported the figure cited by Warren, has also said the operation ties up more than 30 percent of the U.S. Navy’s warships.

The Pentagon has estimated the overall cost of the war with Iran at $48.3 billion as of November 13. That figure does not include damage to U.S. bases in the region.

However, that amount is only a fraction of the revenues Iran risks losing. Kpler had earlier estimated that the blockade was costing Tehran $200 million to $250 million a day in lost potential oil sales revenue.