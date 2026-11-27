The abuse began when she was 11”: 15-year-old in Greece accuses parents and identifies mother as main organizer

A 15-year-old girl from Agrinio, Greece, told police that she had been sexually exploited since the age of 11. At the center of her complaint is her mother, whom the minor describes as the person chiefly responsible for the abuse. According to her testimony, her father was also aware of what was happening.

The girl identified several of the suspected individuals, describing them as men who engaged in sexual acts with her in exchange for payment. She also stated that during those years she was repeatedly physically abused by her parents.

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The Agrinio Prosecutor’s Office has brought serious charges against those involved, including the trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor, repeated rape, sexual acts in exchange for payment, complicity in rape and domestic violence.

Both parents are accused of sexual exploitation and domestic violence. The mother also faces a charge of direct complicity in the repeated rape. Another person is being investigated for sexual exploitation, while the other suspects are believed to have engaged in sexual acts with the minor in exchange for payment. The proceedings also involve other individuals whose identities have not yet been established.

The incident became public on November 22, after the 15-year-old told a village resident what she claimed to have experienced. The resident advised her to contact the authorities and personally accompanied her to the police station to file a complaint.

The following day, police forces searched the family’s home. The parents were initially arrested for violating legislation on narcotic substances, while quantities of cannabis were also seized during searches of various residences.

A forensic medical examination of the girl found no signs of rape. However, this conclusion does not rule out her allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse.