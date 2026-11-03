Tensions in Tirana push 29th Book Fair back to December

The 29th edition of the “Tirana 2026” Book Fair will no longer be held on November 11–15, 2026, but will instead take place in December. The Albanian Publishers Association announced that the change in schedule is linked to the tense situation in Tirana.

The final dates for the event will be announced in the coming days. Organizers have clarified that the fair will take place this year.

Të lidhura None found

Before making the decision, the organizing group consulted publishers, lecturers, teachers and readers. In its notice to publishers, exhibitors and the reading public, it explained that current conditions would not allow for adequate attendance on the originally scheduled dates.

Particular attention has been paid to whether children and young people would be able to attend, as they are among the main groups the Book Fair aims to reach.

In their full statement to fellow publishers, exhibitors at the 29th “Tirana 2026” Book Fair and readers, the organizers explain that consultations with many publishers, lecturers, teachers and readers led them to conclude that holding the event on November 11–15, 2026, would not ensure adequate attendance by visitors and readers. They cite the tense and troubling situation in Tirana, particularly its effect on the attendance of young people and children, one of the fair’s main target groups.

The notice confirms that the 29th edition of “Tirana 2026” has been moved to December, still within this year, and says the exact dates will be announced very soon. In closing, the organizers thank recipients for their patience and understanding and wish them well in their work.