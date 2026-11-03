Students continue march in Tirana, protest reaches Ministry of Education

Students continue march in Tirana, protest reaches Ministry of Education

After stopping near the Faculty of Civil Engineering, where they called on other students to join the protest, the young people continued their march toward the Ministry of Education.

The protesters are walking along Durrës Street as part of a protest that has now entered its 22nd day.

Të lidhura

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For more than three weeks, the students have been demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. They have repeatedly rejected his invitations to dialogue and continue to insist on their demands.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 17:02

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