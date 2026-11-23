Radoičić and the Veselinović brothers used Bosnia as an escape route from Serbia, analysts highlight political and criminal ties

The ban on Milan Radoičić and brothers Zvonko and Žarko Veselinović entering Bosnia and Herzegovina has once again exposed security weaknesses in the country. The case has also focused attention on the political and business ties that facilitate the regional movement of people suspected of criminal activity.

An analysis by Deutsche Welle (DW) notes that the case of the three people linked to northern Kosovo reveals both the difficulties in controlling the Serbia–Bosnia border and the political deadlock within Bosnia and Herzegovina’s institutions.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Intelligence and Security Agency (OSA) decided to bar Radoičić and the Veselinović brothers from entering the country, classifying them as a threat to national security. The decision came after the Serbian investigative network KRIK reported that Zvonko Veselinović had traveled this month from Sarajevo to Istanbul, Turkey.

The case has raised the question of how people under investigation, wanted by the police or subject to international sanctions can use Bosnia as a transit point to leave Serbia.

Ties to power in Republika Srpska

Predrag Petrović, director of research at the Belgrade Centre for Security Policy (BCBP), says that Radoičić and the Veselinović brothers were not merely politically and economically influential figures in northern Kosovo. According to him, they were part of a broader system of informal control that the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) had maintained in the area for years.

Petrović explains that their main task was to exert political discipline over the Serb population in northern Kosovo.

“Northern Kosovo was practically a laboratory for establishing a model of political control, which was later implemented throughout Serbia, including the organized groups that drove around polling stations in black jeeps,” he told DW.

According to Petrović, their departure from Serbia at this time may be linked to an intention to avoid possible criminal liability. He also connects it to changes in political relations in Belgrade and the possibility that the police and prosecution may act with greater independence.

Petrović says the Veselinović brothers traveled through Sarajevo on their way to Istanbul. As for Radoičić, he says unconfirmed information is circulating that he has left for Russia.

He considers the Veselinović brothers’ choice of Bosnia significant because of their political and business ties with Republika Srpska. However, he stresses that there is no evidence that officials of the entity’s authorities helped them leave Serbia.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republika Srpska has denied reports that Radoičić is in the entity’s territory and that he is being protected by its institutions. According to the ministry, responsibility for controlling the state border lies with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Border Police.

Why can Bosnia be used as a transit route?

One major obstacle is the legal status of requests from Kosovo’s institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Authorities in Pristina have issued an arrest warrant for Radoičić in connection with the armed attack in Banjska. The warrant was entered into the Interpol system through the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), since Kosovo is not a member of the organization.

Bosnia and Herzegovina does not recognize Kosovo’s independence and has no agreement with it on legal assistance and extradition. For this reason, the implementation of such requests within Bosnia’s security and justice systems is limited and may be influenced politically.

Security expert Safet Mušić believes that the case does not necessarily show that the border is not being technically controlled. According to him, the system acts only when there is a formal basis for intervention.

Mušić explains that Bosnia’s Border Police allows people to cross when the databases do not show that they are subject to a travel ban or a state-recognized arrest warrant.

He adds that Bosnia is not legally obliged to automatically turn US or European Union sanctions into bans on entry to its territory.

“People who have been under US sanctions and subject to Kosovo arrest warrants for years have therefore been able to enter Bosnia freely, stay there and fly out of Sarajevo,” Mušić told DW.

According to him, banning Serbian citizens from entering Bosnia is rarely viewed solely as a professional security matter, as such decisions often trigger political clashes.

SNSD also opposed entry bans in Vulin’s case

DW notes that the influence of politics on decisions by security institutions has emerged before as well.

Representatives of Milorad Dodik’s Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) had opposed the possibility of Aleksandar Vulin being barred from entering Bosnia. Vulin is a former deputy prime minister of Serbia and former director of the Security Intelligence Agency (BIA), and is under US sanctions.

The banning of Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin in 2018 also sparked political debate. He had been deemed a security threat because of his participation in pro-Russian armed formations in Ukraine.

SNSD leaders accused Bosnia’s security agencies at the time of arbitrary actions and of compiling lists of unwanted individuals without the approval of Serb representatives.

Mušić says political pressure leads security agencies to wait until a case becomes public. In this way, he says, decisions gain greater legitimacy and institutions are protected from political attacks.

“The result is a preventive measure that comes at a time when there is no one left to stop. As long as security assessments depend on who might feel politically offended, Bosnia will remain a country that is easy to pass through and even easier to leave,” he said.

Lack of trust between institutions and border control

Duško Vejnović, a professor at the University of Banja Luka and chairman of the European Centre for Defendology, has also spoken about weaknesses in Bosnia’s security system.

Vejnović believes that distrust between police and intelligence agencies leads to the selective exchange of information. According to him, this is influenced not only by ethnic affiliation but primarily by political and economic interests.

“Weak parliamentary oversight of Bosnia’s security sector creates room for individuals and groups with criminal records to hide, demonstrating the lack of the rule of law and accountability among the political elites,” Vejnović said.

Experts stress that the challenge does not end with a decision to impose an entry ban, since it must also be determined whether the measure is implemented on the ground.

Security expert Vladimir Vučković recalls that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s border stretches for around 1,600 kilometers and that the Border Police suffers from a persistent shortage of personnel. Supervision is also hindered by difficult terrain and the large number of illegal crossings.

Vučković also mentions Zoran Galić, the former director of Bosnia’s Border Police and deputy director of the State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA). In July 2024, Galić illegally crossed the border and fled to Croatia, shortly before his announced arrest.

Political changes in Serbia a test for regional cooperation

Analysts also see the cases of Radoičić and the Veselinović brothers as a test of the cooperation that security institutions in Belgrade and Sarajevo will develop in the future.

Petrović does not expect police and intelligence cooperation between the two countries to increase immediately, even though political relations in Serbia have changed.

He says Serbia’s police, intelligence services and prosecution are still in a period of uncertainty, while some of their leaders remain tied to the former system of power.

Petrović distinguishes technical cooperation against ordinary cross-border crime from cases involving political and criminal networks at the highest levels. For the latter, he says, clear political will is required.

“After the formation of the new government in Belgrade and the establishment of real civilian control over the security apparatus, cooperation with Bosnia should be one of the priorities. It is essential that cooperation between institutions not depend on the political ties of suspects, but on the law,” Petrović said.

He warns that without such a change, the borders between Serbia and Bosnia will continue to be easier for criminal networks to cross than for justice to enforce.