From January 1, 2027, district heating tariffs for households could rise by around 7.5 percent if the Energy Regulatory Commission approves the proposals. In Skopje, families currently paying 3,000 denars a month could face a bill of 3,225 denars.

For companies and legal entities supplied with district heating, the projected increase is around 13 percent. The proposed rise is attributed to higher natural gas prices on international markets. If confirmed, it would mark the third increase in heating prices within a year.

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An increase of 2 to 3 percent in electricity prices is also expected from January 1, 2027. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said the government would try to prevent the increase and protect citizens’ living standards.

“No. This is up to the Regulatory Commission. We know that, as the government, we decide the price that ESM will submit at the auction and in the tender announced by EVN Home. As the government, we will do everything we can to avoid raising that price, and we will protect citizens’ living standards by every means possible, even though prices on the exchanges are four to five times higher than the price ESM will offer,” Hristijan Mickoski said.

A few days ago, Mickoski warned that winter would be difficult, saying the world was facing a major energy crisis.

Meanwhile, the opposition continues to raise concerns about price increases, which it says will directly affect food and service prices.