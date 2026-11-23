Around 40 students were injured after a pyrotechnic device exploded on Monday morning, November 23, at La Martinière Monplaisir high school in Lyon, France. Some suffered minor injuries, while others were shaken by the incident.

The incident occurred at around 9:55 a.m., during the break between classes. A pyrotechnic device was lit and thrown into the school’s reception hall, causing panic among students.

Të lidhura None found

The school’s principal said the students received first aid in the school infirmary. In a notice to parents, he also confirmed that two students suspected of being responsible for the incident had been identified and arrested by authorities.

Following the incident, teachers decided not to hold classes in the afternoon, exercising their right to stop work.

This is the second similar incident at the school in just a few days. According to French media outlet Le Progrès, last Thursday, the school’s senior education adviser and the principal of La Martinière Monplaisir were injured after one or more pyrotechnic devices were thrown onto the school grounds.

The repeated incidents have heightened concerns about safety at the school, while authorities are handling the case.