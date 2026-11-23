Plarent Ndreca says he is being prevented from meeting Erion Veliaj: A repeated and scandalous situation

Plarent Ndreca, the lawyer for Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, told reporters he had been barred from meeting his client.

He described this as a recurring and scandalous situation, calling the institutional conduct inappropriate.

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Ndreca criticized the way the case was being handled and expressed concern that he was unable to exercise his right to meet his client.

The lawyer’s remarks brought renewed attention to the defense’s concerns about communication between him and Mayor Erion Veliaj.