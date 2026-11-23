Accident at Qafa e Koshovicës: motorcyclist loses control and leaves the road, one person taken to hospital

A road accident occurred on Monday afternoon on the Fier-Levan highway, at a location known as Qafa e Koshovicës. According to preliminary information, the rider of a motorcycle lost control and veered off the road.

The rider was injured and rushed to Fier Regional Hospital, where he is receiving medical care. There is no official information yet about his condition.

Të lidhura None found

Police officers and an investigative team arrived at the scene and are working to establish the circumstances and causes of the accident.