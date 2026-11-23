Xhemail Mustafa’s daughter: There is hope for prisoners, but the dead do not return

Beriane Mustafa, a journalist and the daughter of journalist and activist Xhemail Mustafa, commemorated her father today, on the 26th anniversary of his murder. In a Facebook post, she contrasted prisoners’ hope of being released with the irreversible reality of death.

“Prisoners can hope that one day the cell doors will open and they will regain their freedom. For the dead, however, there is no return, embrace or tomorrow,” she wrote.

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Her tribute came two months after the verdict issued by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague against four former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders.

“Twenty-six years have passed without you, father. They have been 26 years of waiting and pain, while justice never came. The years pass, but the wounds remain open. Your absence does not become any easier, and there are still no answers to the questions surrounding your murder,” Beriane Mustafa wrote.

She added that although her father’s life was taken, they could not extinguish the truth, memory and legacy he left behind. “Freedom bears your name, Xheme! Justice for you is a debt we have yet to repay,” she concluded.

Xhemail Mustafa was killed on November 23, 2000, in Pristina, when two people shot him at the entrance to his apartment building. He was 47 years old. The murder, the third of its kind in two months, shook the post-war political scene.

Mustafa was born on August 23, 1953, in Glamnik, Podujeva. He initially served as a spokesperson for the Democratic League of Kosovo, while from 1997 he was President Ibrahim Rugova’s information adviser. He also worked as a columnist for the newspaper “Bota Sot.”

Twenty-six years after the murder, no one has been convicted for it. Xhemail Mustafa holds the title “Hero of Kosovo,” and a primary school in Pristina, near the place where he was killed, also bears his name.