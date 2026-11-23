Education Inspectorate to investigate activity at “Goce Dellchev” school in Tetovo, where students appeared in uniforms with improvised weapons

The activity organized by the “Goce Dellchev” primary school in Tetovo to mark the 82nd anniversary of the city’s liberation will be inspected by the State Education Inspectorate.

Education Minister Vesna Janevska said responsibility would be sought if the investigation finds any violations. During the event, several children appeared in military uniforms and with improvised weapons.

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The event was held on November 19 in front of the Palace of Culture in Tetovo. Fourth-grade students from the “Goce Dellchev” primary school took part in the program.

In a social media post, the school announced the students’ participation in the festive program commemorating the anniversary and highlighted the importance of learning about history and fostering love for the city.

Asked after footage of the event was published whether institutions would intervene, as the inspectorate had been asked to do two years ago in connection with an activity at the “7 Marsi” primary school in Çellopek, Janevska said responsibility would be sought if the allegations were confirmed.

“Of course, there is no doubt about it. The State Education Inspectorate will also act, and if it confirms that the allegations are true, responsibility will be sought. It will also call for the implementation of programs promoting interethnic cooperation and understanding, as well as multiculturalism in schools. We allocate funding for this. Of course, we will provide additional education, as we did in Çellopek. We will ask our foreign partners to take part in these processes so that we can achieve a greater impact,” Education Minister Vesna Janevska said.

In November 2024, during a school event at the “7 Marsi” primary school in Çellopek, several Albanian students appeared in KLA uniforms and with plastic weapons.

Janevska strongly criticized the incident at the time, calling for an inspection by the Education Inspectorate and warning that the organizers would be held responsible. Following the inspection, responsibility for organizing the event was assigned to a teacher at the school.

The incident in Çellopek also prompted political reactions. Albanian opposition parties criticized the minister for the way she handled the case.