Tensions at the protest outside the Ministry of Education, police fire tear gas at young people

Tensions at the protest outside the Ministry of Education, police fire tear gas at young people

Tensions have begun at the student protest outside the Ministry of Education. The young people gathered as on previous days in front of the building, while police officers fired tear gas at them to disperse them.

Të lidhura

None found

The students have escalated their revolt into a violent one, stating that Prime Minister Edi Rama, whose resignation they are demanding, has not taken into account their non-negotiable demand for him to step down.

The Prime Minister, on the other hand, has refused to resign, while not sparing attacks on them. Earlier today, in a meeting, the head of government threatened their family members with facing the financial bill for the damages caused.


Shtuar 19.10.2026 14:09

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