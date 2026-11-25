Ten years of terrible suffering” / Judges suggest reviewing charges against Netanyahu as prime minister seeks to end trial

Israeli judges have asked prosecutors to consider whether bribery charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be dropped. The move could give him a significant boost in his efforts to hold on to political power.

At Wednesday’s hearing, judges at the Jerusalem District Court voiced their concerns to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. They questioned whether Netanyahu could be convicted in the first and most serious of the corruption cases, the BBC reported.

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The judges said the chances of a conviction were slim and prosecutors should reconsider whether to continue the case.

“The chances of a conviction are so low that the case should be reviewed,” Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman said, according to Israeli media reports.

In the second case, the panel questioned whether the prime minister’s alleged actions constituted a criminal offense. In the third case, the judges suggested that prosecutors consider a plea deal.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied all the charges. On Wednesday, he called for the trial to end “immediately.”

“I have endured ten years of terrible suffering, along with my family and my son. For ten years, hatred has been stoked, wounding my soul,” the prime minister said in a televised statement.

The charges against Netanyahu were first brought in 2019, making him the first sitting Israeli prime minister to face a criminal trial. The proceedings have also been delayed by the recent war between Israel and Gaza.

The prime minister has described the cases as a politically motivated attempt to target him. On Wednesday, he said the “fabricated cases” were collapsing.

The most serious case, known as Case 4000, concerns allegations of a quid pro quo between Netanyahu and the controlling shareholder of Israel’s largest telecommunications company.

Prosecutors allege that the prime minister offered government favors in exchange for favorable coverage of him on a news website. Both sides have denied wrongdoing.

Case 2000 centers on an alleged deal between Netanyahu and another media mogul. The judges questioned whether the alleged actions in this case constituted a criminal offense.

Case 1000 involves allegations that Netanyahu favored an Australian billionaire after receiving luxury gifts from him, including cigars and champagne.

In this case, the judges did not rule out a conviction but proposed considering a resolution through a plea deal. Gali Baharav-Miara said she would assess their recommendations.

The trials have sent shockwaves through Israeli politics and deepened divisions between political camps. Netanyahu’s opponents say fears of imprisonment have influenced his decisions as prime minister and made him more dependent on far-right partners to stay in power.

The latest development comes at a pivotal moment in politics, as his rival, Gadi Eisenkot, tries to form a coalition government following last month’s general election, which produced no clear majority.

Netanyahu’s parliamentary bloc won more seats than his rival’s, but neither secured the required majority. Israel’s president gave Eisenkot the first mandate to form a new government.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu remains subject to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. He has denied these charges as well.