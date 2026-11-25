Xhaferri: Spiropali should repent, not play the victim; she was at the top of government

Democratic Party MP Besart Xhaferri spoke on the “Prime News24” program about developments within the Socialist Party and Elisa Spiropali’s response after her departure from the Socialist parliamentary group.

According to Xhaferri, Spiropali’s statements do not yet make clear whether she intends to engage in opposition politics. He said it is too early to predict how her clash with Edi Rama and the Socialist Party will unfold.

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Xhaferri said Spiropali may find it difficult to establish credibility in an opposition role, as she was at the highest levels of government for a long time.

“Spiropali is not sending concrete signals; it may be too early. We need to see how Spiropali’s transformation toward opposition politics will evolve, a role in which she will struggle to find credibility because she has been at the top of government,” Xhaferri said.

He added that the former speaker of parliament should not present herself as a victim of the political clash. Instead, he said, she should express regret for her past actions and cooperation with Edi Rama if she wants her criticism to be taken seriously.

“Spiropali should not play the victim, but should show remorse for the things she may have done wrong and for her cooperation with Edi Rama. Then the accusations she makes may be believed,” the Democratic Party MP said.

Xhaferri also cited previous cases involving former Socialist figures who, after falling out with the governing majority, had, in his view, portrayed themselves as victims and denied responsibility in the face of accusations from the justice system.

He stressed that Spiropali should speak honestly about the role and responsibilities she held when she was part of the Socialist Party leadership if she wants to win the public’s trust.