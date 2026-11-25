Corriere della Sera: Ukrainian drones hit Iranian ship off Libya; operation suspected to have been carried out for the U.S.

Another cargo ship sailing under the Iranian flag was hit by Ukrainian naval drones near Benghazi, Libya. The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports that the attack took place on Sunday and is suspected to be part of a broader operation against Iranian networks smuggling military equipment.

The ship, named Alvan, is believed to have been carrying advanced electronic equipment for drone manufacturing, sourced from China and India. According to the newspaper, the cargo first arrived in Libya, where it was repackaged before being sent on to Iran.

Të lidhura None found

On Sunday, the Alvan was tracked off the coast of Benghazi and was later hit by Ukrainian drones. Corriere della Sera claims that Ukraine carried out the operation on behalf of the United States, but Kyiv has not officially claimed responsibility.

The ship has been under U.S. sanctions since at least 2020. It is suspected of using different names and repeatedly changing its identity to evade international restrictions and the U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

The same report says that President Donald Trump’s administration asked Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar to stop military equipment supplies from Iran, but the efforts have been unsuccessful.

The Iranian supplies are believed to be connected to Haftar’s aim of expanding his military capabilities as part of his plans to take control of western Libya. A similar attempt six years ago failed after Turkey intervened.

Meanwhile, recent reports indicate that relations between Haftar and Ankara are changing. On Wednesday, he was in Ankara for meetings with senior Turkish security officials. This rapprochement comes as the political and military situation in Libya remains complicated.

The strike on the Alvan follows reports of attacks on two other Russian vessels and a helicopter in the same area, as part of Ukrainian operations off the Libyan coast.