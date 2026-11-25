Draft law for prisoners: Option to choose their doctor and hospital at their own expense

Prisoners and people in pretrial detention may be allowed to choose the doctor or healthcare facility where they receive treatment, provided they pay the medical costs and other expenses associated with that choice.

The amendments were proposed by Socialist Party MP Enriketa Jaho, who submitted to Parliament on November 19 a draft law amending Law No. 81/2020, “On the Rights and Treatment of Prisoners and Persons in Pretrial Detention.”

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The initiative, registered under number 6597, provides for a revision of Article 41 and the transfer of responsibility for prisoners’ healthcare from the prison system to institutions under the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The draft law classifies people deprived of their liberty as economically inactive, making them eligible to receive free services covered by the health insurance scheme.

One of the proposed provisions grants prisoners the right to choose a doctor or healthcare facility within the country, on condition that they pay the costs themselves.

For prisoners held in high-security institutions, this option would depend on an assessment of their level of risk.

Those placed in the special regime provided for under Article 17 of the law would not be able to exercise this right, except when the service they seek is not available through prison healthcare services or hospital institutions.

The draft law also requires medical staff to examine sick prisoners without delay, in accordance with the urgency and nature of their healthcare needs. A request for an examination may be made verbally or in writing.

According to the accompanying explanatory report, integrating prison healthcare into the public system is intended to ensure prisoners receive the same standards of care as the rest of the population.

The minister responsible for health will set out, by order, the rules governing the organization and operation of the service, as well as how prisoners are included in the health insurance scheme.

The report explains that the initiative will not entail additional costs for the state budget. It provides for the transfer of administrative responsibilities and the reorganization of existing funds among the institutions concerned.