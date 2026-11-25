An 18-year-old student was found dead in the Bologna apartment where she lived with a peer. The incident has shocked the Italian city.

The victim, Elisa Turrini, was from Riva del Garda, in the Trentino region. Initial suspicions are that she died in her sleep, possibly due to a sudden health problem.

Të lidhura None found

Elisa had recently moved to Bologna to study at the Faculty of Pharmacy at the Alma Mater Studiorum University. She would have celebrated her 19th birthday on December 24.

The friend she shared the apartment with found her lifeless during the night between Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24. Emergency teams arrived immediately but were unable to save her.

According to initial information, on the evening before her death, the 18-year-old had told some friends that she was suffering from severe abdominal pain. For this reason, she had gone to bed earlier than usual.

The exact cause of death is not yet known. Initial suspicions are that Elisa may have suffered a health problem while asleep.

The prosecutor’s office has requested an autopsy, which, according to reports, is expected to be carried out by Thursday, November 26. Preliminary information indicates that the student had not previously sought help from health institutions for her sudden symptoms.

The news of Elisa’s death has also brought sadness to her hometown. Just a few months ago, she had graduated from Maffei high school in Riva del Garda.

In her memory, the high school held a minute of silence before classes began. Italian authorities are awaiting the autopsy results to determine the exact circumstances of the 18-year-old’s death.