Filipçe calls for reopening the investigation into the modular hospital in Tetovo: I know how I acted

Former Health Minister and SDSM leader Venko Filipçe said on the “Studio e Natës” program on 4TV that he is ready for the case of the modular hospital to be investigated again.

He raised this possibility as part of his party’s proposal for anti-corruption laws and cooperation with the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

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“Let the modular hospital case be investigated again, in cooperation with the European Public Prosecutor’s Office,” Filipçe said. He added that he knows how he worked and how he made decisions.

During the interview, he was asked whether, looking back on the incident from today’s perspective, then-Prime Minister Zoran Zaev should have accepted his resignation after the tragedy.

Filipçe did not directly answer whether his resignation should have been accepted. He spoke about the reasons that led to the construction of modular hospitals and expressed regret over the tragedy.