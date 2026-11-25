Struga residents will start the new year with higher water bills, as local authorities plan increases of up to 12%. For local businesses, January bills will rise by 11%.

Further increases are planned in the following years: in 2028, rates will rise by 4% for individuals and 3% for legal entities, while in 2029 they will increase by 4% for individuals and 6% for legal entities. According to the water utility, a household that has so far paid 700 denars for water and sewerage will pay 780 denars after the increase.

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Jovančo Mečkaroski, director of Struga’s Water Supply and Sewerage utility, said the increase would be limited and remain within the boundaries set by the Regulatory Commission. He explained that the utility does not set prices itself but submits its business plan and calculated costs from previous years, while the Commission sets the minimum and maximum rates to be applied over the next three years.

The Albanian League is calling on the Municipality and the public enterprise “Water Supply and Sewerage” to first clarify when Struga residents will have a regular supply of safe drinking water and when problems with water sources will be resolved.