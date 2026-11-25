Mickoski: We are open to dialogue, but will not accept constitutional changes without guarantees

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski expects the European Commission to assess North Macedonia’s progress in meeting its obligations under the Reform Agenda and make the full 75 million euros available to the country through the Western Balkans Growth Plan.

He also announced that North Macedonian citizens are expected to soon be able to use telecommunications services in European Union countries without paying additional roaming fees.

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Arriving in Brussels today for the EU–Western Balkans Summit, Mickoski said the government had met its obligations under the Reform Agenda. Bilateral issues are not included in those obligations, he said.

On the issue of Bulgarians, the prime minister said his position had not changed and would not change while he leads the government.

Mickoski reiterated that the government is ready to talk with the EU about bringing positions closer on constitutional amendments, but insisted that an agreement on the Action Plan for minorities must first be reached.

He stressed that the Action Plan would remain an issue to be resolved even if the constitutional amendments were adopted—a scenario that, he said, would not happen.

“We are ready to hold talks. First, we need to discuss the Action Plan. I have said this repeatedly, and I am saying it again today. Even if we decided tomorrow to amend the Constitution—which will not happen—we would still hypothetically face an obstacle: the Action Plan for minorities,” Mickoski said.

The prime minister said the government had already submitted a proposal on the issue and that, in his view, an agreement on the Action Plan must be reached before any other discussions.

“It is important that we first talk about the Action Plan for minorities and reach an agreement. Twenty-six member states are not opposed; only one of them is. After that, we can consider whether there is room to discuss other issues,” the prime minister said.