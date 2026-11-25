Appearing on News24’s “Prime News24” program, journalist Klodiana Lala discussed US Ambassador Eric Wendt’s visit to SPAK and his messages on the fight against corruption and organized crime. She said his call to track money through cryptocurrencies and digital evidence was a direct and forceful signal to Albanian politicians.

Lala noted that cryptocurrencies are not a new way to hide the proceeds of corruption. She said there are suspicions that prominent politicians have also invested in such wallets.

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“The ambassador’s message to politicians was clear and powerful. He spoke about cryptocurrencies, which are not a new topic, but there are suspicions that prominent politicians have put money into their wallets. The sums obtained through bribes are large. They can be stored in gold bars, but also in cryptocurrencies. Ambassador Wendt said it clearly: even a perfectly executed crime leaves traces; all it takes is a skilled investigator to uncover them,” the journalist said.

According to her, investigations can follow traces left by communications, deals, vote-buying, investments and the movement of funds in cryptocurrencies. She stressed that each of these elements can help identify people involved in illegal activity.

“Communications, deals, vote-buying, investments and the flow of money in cryptocurrencies are among the traces that can be followed,” Lala said.

The journalist also spoke about international partners’ assistance to SPAK, saying that Albanian justice institutions are receiving evidence and support from them. She warned that securing evidence remains a challenge, as there may be attempts to destroy it.

Lala said Ambassador Wendt’s statement about servers in the US, where data relevant to investigations may be stored, could be troubling for Albanian politicians and the governing majority.

“International partners are supporting SPAK with evidence and working closely with it. The challenge is real, because there may be attempts to destroy evidence. But the fact that the ambassador spoke about digital evidence and a server in the US where data may have been stored, I believe, is deeply troubling for the governing majority and Albanian politicians,” she said.

In conclusion, the journalist raised concerns about money that, she said, came from criminal activity in Albania and was used to buy votes.

During a meeting with SPAK chief Klodian Braho and National Bureau of Investigation (BKH) director Joni Keta, US Ambassador Eric Wendt said corrupt officials may hide bribes in cryptocurrency wallets and overseas accounts. He urged investigators to follow digital trails and secure evidence stored on US companies’ servers in a timely manner.