Suspect in assault on official and property damage remanded in custody for one month

The Basic Court in Prishtina has ordered I.A. to be held in pretrial detention for one month on suspicion of assaulting an official and destroying or damaging property.

According to the court, the defendant is suspected of committing both criminal offences: assaulting an official in the performance of their duties, under Article 402, paragraph 2, in conjunction with paragraph 1, and destroying or damaging property, under Article 321, paragraph 1, of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

Following the hearing, the preliminary proceedings judge approved the request by the Basic Prosecutor’s Office in Prishtina to impose one month of pretrial detention.

The court deemed the measure appropriate, finding that, if released, the defendant could obstruct the proper conduct of proceedings or evade prosecution by fleeing. Its reasoning noted that I.A. is a Turkish citizen.

The court also found that there was a risk he could commit similar criminal offences again and that pretrial detention was the only measure that would allow proceedings to continue unhindered. The parties may appeal to the Court of Appeals of Kosovo.