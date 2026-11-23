Arion Kurtaj, the Albanian hacker who stole 90 GTA 6 videos and was sentenced to seven years in prison

Arion Kurtaj, the Albanian hacker who breached Rockstar Games’ systems and obtained 90 videos of the highly anticipated game “Grand Theft Auto VI” (GTA 6), was sentenced to seven years in prison by the British justice system.

Woolwich Crown Court in London handed down the sentence to the 21-year-old from Oxfordshire, but he was released immediately because the time he had spent in pretrial detention was counted toward his sentence.

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Kurtaj, a member of the cybercrime group Lapsus$, pleaded guilty to a series of attacks on major companies, including Rockstar Games, Uber, BT/EE and Revolut.

When handing down the sentence, Judge Turner highlighted the young man’s abilities and warned him not to misuse them.

“You are undoubtedly a very talented young man. Don’t waste these talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison,” the judge said.

Investigators found that Kurtaj had carried out cyberattacks while staying in a hotel under supervision. He used a phone, the TV’s Wi-Fi connection and a Fire Stick to carry out the intrusions.

In one of the most high-profile cases, he breached Rockstar Games’ systems and stole source code, as well as unreleased footage of GTA 6. He later posted some of the material online and threatened to publish the source code too if he did not receive a response from the company’s representatives.

In December 2023, Kurtaj was ordered to remain indefinitely in a hospital facility after experts determined that he was unfit to stand trial. A new assessment conducted in 2025 found that he was fit to participate in the trial.

The case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police in cooperation with US authorities.

The breach of Rockstar Games became one of the most high-profile leaks of GTA 6 material, with footage of the game revealed long before its release.