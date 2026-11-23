Protest against Rama in Tirana, march continues for 177 days: “The people will speak on November 28

For 177 days, citizens have been protesting against the government and Prime Minister Edi Rama. This time, too, they have gathered in the streets of Tirana.

During the march in the capital, protesters called for Rama to resign and the government to step down, chanting: “Rama, resign.”

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Citizens also repeated the chant “On the 28th, Rama knows what to do,” as a warning ahead of a nationwide protest against the government on November 28.

Protesters say they will continue their resistance and are urging citizens in all the country’s cities to join them at the protest announced for Independence Day.

The march in Tirana continues, while calls for Edi Rama’s resignation remain part of the protest.