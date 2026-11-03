Seventh consecutive protest in Pristina over the Arlinda Zeka case

Seventh consecutive protest in Pristina over the Arlinda Zeka case

Citizens once again marched through Pristina’s central square, expressing their anger with whistles and chants on the seventh consecutive evening of protests demanding justice for Arlinda Zeka.

Under the slogan “Sleep will elude you; flames will consume you,” participants called for the resignation of Minister Xhelal Sveçla and Minister Donika Gërvalla.

Të lidhura

None found

Arlinda Zekaj was killed on October 25 in Vitomiricë, Peja, by her former brother-in-law, just days after she had warned institutions in writing that her life was in danger.

The incident occurred immediately after she returned from the police station, where she had reported her former husband for threatening her. Her case has sparked a wave of reactions, protests and institutional measures.

Developments following the killing include the resignation of Kosovo Police Director General Gazmend Hoxha, as well as the suspension of prosecutors and police officers involved in handling the case.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 17:46

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