Suspect believed to be a member of gang that defrauded elderly women arrested in Thessaloniki; €21,200 and valuables seized

Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a foreign national suspected of belonging to a criminal organization that defrauded elderly women.

According to Greek police, the group’s activities came to light after two scams in Thessaloniki and Trikala. In these cases, the perpetrators took a total of €21,200, 46 gold pounds and jewelry worth around €60,000.

Të lidhura None found

Police said the arrest was made in the early hours of Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Investigators suspect that the detainee and at least two other people, who have not yet been identified, formed the organization to make illegal gains by defrauding elderly people.

According to foreign media reports, the group members called their victims and falsely told them that a relative was in trouble with the authorities. Another person would then call, posing as a police officer and heightening the victims’ fear in order to persuade them to hand over money, jewelry and other valuables.

In the first case, after receiving the calls, an elderly woman put €5,300 and jewelry in a bag, which she left under a trash bin outside her home. The perpetrators then took the bag.

In the other case, using the same method, an elderly woman put €15,900, 46 gold pounds and various pieces of jewelry worth around €60,000 in total into a bag. Following the instructions she was given, she handed the bag to a taxi driver, who, unaware of its contents, transported it to Thessaloniki to deliver it to the suspect.

The swift use of information and coordinated actions by officers from the DAOE and the Property Crimes Office led to the suspect’s identification and arrest in Thessaloniki.

During the search, police seized all the money and valuables taken in both cases, as well as two mobile phones. The money and items were returned to the two elderly women.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the suspect on charges of forming a criminal organization and fraud. He will be brought before the competent prosecutorial authority.