Berisha calls for opposition unity: Democrats defended students from the start of the movement

Building the broadest possible opposition front against Edi Rama’s government was the request Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha made to branch chairs and secretaries during a meeting with them. He asked Democratic representatives to work to unite opposition forces in their districts, cities and regions.

According to Berisha, the opposition now constitutes a majority both in Tirana and across Albania. Describing the Democratic Party as the country’s leading political force, he said it was up to the party to take the initiative in cooperating with the entire opposition spectrum, wherever it is found.

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His main message at the meeting was a commitment to building the broadest possible front against what he called a “narco-state.” Berisha called for efforts to unite with anyone who considers Edi Rama the country’s greatest evil, stressing that Democrats should be the first to offer cooperation.

Speaking about the flamingos, the Democratic leader argued that they had demonstrated the need for a united, powerful opposition in the face of what he described as a dictatorship and a narco-dictatorship. According to him, the many intellectuals who took part every day because of their ideals and principles understood clearly that a call to unite all political forces was needed.

Berisha said the flamingos had silenced them and prevented them from expressing themselves. Nevertheless, he said the extraordinary impact of the flamingos could not be denied and that, in his view, they had shown the world an Edi Rama who was a dictator, a thief and a fraud.

He also devoted part of his remarks to the student movement. Berisha credited the Democratic Party and Democrats with joining it from the very first hour, following a principle of fully supporting and protecting the students.

He described those taking part in the movement as people who showed courage and bravery unlike anything seen before on the streets and squares of Tirana. According to him, the movement gained widespread sympathy remarkably quickly.

He recalled the resilience of the young women who held on to one another for protection as they were struck by water cannons, actions he described as barbaric. He also mentioned images of protesters who, he said, were struck in the forehead for no reason.

For Berisha, their resistance in the face of these acts of brutality made the Albanian student movement the most beloved among free people around the world. In closing, he said it was to the Democrats’ credit that, within their means, they had given the students strong support and served as a shield for them at every stage.