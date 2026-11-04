Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika released after being detained by police for refusing fines

Dritan Goxhaj and Edison Lika were released on Wednesday evening. The two activists had been forcibly detained by police during a protest by students and citizens outside the Prime Minister’s Office.

They were detained after a clash with officers, who fined them for holding an illegal gathering. Goxhaj and Lika challenged the police’s actions and refused to accept the fine notices.

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The decision to detain them sparked tensions among protesters outside the Prime Minister’s Office. Several women formed a human chain in front of the police van in an attempt to stop it from leaving.

During the clashes, law enforcement officers used pepper spray. Some female protesters felt unwell and needed medical assistance.

After the two activists were detained, students and citizens continued their protest outside the Tirana Local Police Directorate, calling for their immediate release.

According to the protesters, the gathering was legal and the police had been notified in advance that it would take place on the boulevard.

Goxhaj and Lika were released after several hours. It is still unclear whether further proceedings will be brought against them in connection with the incident.