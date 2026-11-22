Students declare National Student Movement: no dialogue with Rama, neither now nor in the future

At a public meeting held on Saturday at the Polytechnic University of Tirana, students who for weeks have protested against Edi Rama’s government announced the creation of the National Student Movement, the first common structure that unites them.

The organizers say that the movement already counts over 2,000 members from 34 universities across the country. The first meetings have gathered around 500 students, while temporary delegates have been elected from 10 faculties.

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Megi Ibrahimi, who presented the movement, said that the National Student Movement is a natural continuation of the civic revolt and not a replacement for it.

The new organization has no connection to political parties and is not led by a single leader, the students emphasized. They said the movement will operate through democratic participation, open discussions, and cooperation with students from across the country.

Student Emir Leçini called on peers to join, stressing that no one leads the movement and that they do not speak on behalf of students, but invite them as friends.

The movement plans to prepare proposals for public discussion in cooperation with citizens, professionals, intellectuals, and teachers. In their statement, the students emphasized that “true reform is measured not only by the change of names in power, but by the quality of the rules that constrain it, protect the vote, and guarantee accountability.”

The students categorically ruled out the possibility of any dialogue with Prime Minister Rama. Megi Ibrahimi declared that “neither now nor in the future will this movement agree to sit at the table with the chief thief of this state.”

They also distanced themselves from a meeting the prime minister had held a day earlier with another group of young people. The students said they had not been invited to that meeting and that it does not represent them.

They also called for an investigation that is independent, impartial, and transparent into all allegations of disproportionate use of force by police during the protests.

Youth emigration was one of the main issues discussed. Student Bruno Hamza said that “Albanian youth should no longer have to choose between their future and their homeland,” emphasizing that quality education, employment, and equal opportunities are closely linked to governance and institutional accountability.

Civic protests in Albania began on May 31 of this year and intensified on October 13, when university students and high school students joined in large numbers. The main demand of the protesters is the resignation of Prime Minister Rama. In some cases, the protests have led to clashes with police, who have used water cannons and tear gas.