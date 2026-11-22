The executive of the Republic of Kosovo has commemorated the 118th anniversary of the Congress of Manastir.

In a media release, the government praised the work of the patriots and intellectuals who turned the common Albanian alphabet into the foundation of national unity and educational and cultural progress.

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Special respect was paid to Mithat Frashëri, chairman of the Congress, Gjergj Fishta, chairman of the Alphabet Commission, as well as Parashqevi Qiriazi, Luigj Gurakuqi, Ndre Mjeda, Shahin Kolonja, Gjergj Qiriazi and the other delegates. The release also honors the commitment of Sevastie Qiriazi and the Qiriazi family, the work of the “Bashkimi” club of Manastir and the contribution of Albanian societies and clubs that made this historic achievement possible.

According to the release, the Congress demonstrated the power of organization and knowledge in the service of freedom.

In the Kosovo Government’s message, it is emphasized that differences were overcome for the sake of a common goal: for Albanians to be educated, to write and to build their future in their own language. According to the message, today’s responsibility is to continue this work through quality public education, support for teachers, books and science, improvement of teaching and learning, and care for the Albanian language across institutions, while also ensuring sustainable opportunities to learn it in the diaspora. The unity built through letters, the message continues, must be deepened further through knowledge and equal opportunities for every generation. At the end of the message, it states: “Happy Albanian Language Alphabet Day!”