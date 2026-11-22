Rama holds meeting with VLEN co-chairs, Kasami: commitment to strengthening ties with Albania and Kosovo

Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, held a meeting with the two co-chairs of VLEN, Bilall Kasami and Izet Mexhiti.

Kasami said that during the talks they discussed current political issues, relations between the two countries and the challenges that lie ahead.

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“We continue to do our work with dedication, for stronger ties with Albania and Kosovo, in the interest of our people,” Kasami wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rama is in North Macedonia today, after the “One Stop Shop” border system was inaugurated in the morning at Qafë Thanë.