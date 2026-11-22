Two people declared internationally wanted by Italian justice authorities have been arrested in Albania, as part of two additional phases of the coded operation “Fast”.

According to the official police announcement, one of the arrested was caught in Shkodër and the other in Vora. The operation was carried out by FAST Albania services, with the support of the Shkodër and Tirana Local Police Directorates, following an exchange of information between Interpol Tirana and Interpol Rome.

Të lidhura None found

In Shkodër, a 45-year-old with the initials A. D., also known as V. D., was arrested. He was sentenced by the Court of Appeal in Rome to 7 years and 11 months in prison. He was found guilty of several criminal offenses, including “violent theft” committed in complicity, “attempted burglary”, as well as “resisting public officials performing their duty” and “violence or threats against a public official”. Authorities note that he still has 5 years, 4 months and 2 days of prison left to serve.

Meanwhile, in Vora, a 49-year-old with the initials B. K. was arrested, sentenced by the Court of Appeal in Bari to 4 years of imprisonment for the criminal offenses “Torture” and “Slavery”. He still has 3 years, 11 months and 3 days of prison left to serve from his sentence.

The arrest of both was carried out with the aim of extradition to Italy. Interpol Tirana, in coordination with Italian authorities, is following the relevant procedures for their handover.

Operation “Fast” is the product of continuous cooperation between the State Police and international partners, with the aim of identifying and apprehending persons wanted by justice systems in other countries.