In North Macedonia, more than 25,000 people from at-risk groups have received the seasonal flu vaccine, while approximately 77,000 citizens had expressed interest in getting immunized. The vaccination campaign is taking place exactly during the period when the country has officially entered flu season.

The latest report from the Institute of Public Health (IPH) shows that the number of cases has increased by 37.5 percent within one week, while a total of 609 people have been affected by flu or flu-like illnesses.

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According to this report, during week 46, for the first time this season, the out-of-season activity threshold was exceeded and low seasonal flu activity was recorded nationwide. This means that the epidemiological threshold marking the start of flu season has been reached. Compared with the same period of the previous season, reported cases are 6.7 percent higher, while compared with the model of the last 16 seasons, the increase reaches 30.8 percent.

With the rise in cases, doctors are emphasizing the importance of vaccination as one of the most effective tools for avoiding flu complications.

Doctor Sedat Lumani stresses that immunization is especially necessary for older adults, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases, who are more exposed to severe forms of the illness. He said that young children, pregnant women and newborns, older adults over 60 and those suffering from chronic respiratory diseases, chronic bronchitis, asthma or cardiovascular diseases should get vaccinated. The state offers these vaccines free of charge to this category, because complications in people who have not developed sufficient immunity can be much more serious.

Data so far from the Institute of Public Health show that, by the close of the report, 25,458 people from at-risk groups had been vaccinated. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health, published on November 13, around 77,000 citizens had shown interest in vaccination.

The process has been accompanied by supply delays, so appointments have been opened depending on the quantities of vaccines available. Despite these difficulties, doctors stress that vaccination remains important for protection against the flu. They warn that misinformation and uncertainty about vaccines can affect citizens who hesitate to get immunized.

According to Doctor Sedat Lumani, people who have received the vaccine have seen its benefit and are interested, while many people who communicate through electronic means, especially now with artificial intelligence, are very afraid. He explained that these vaccines are approved and have been proven for years, even decades, and are not products improvised in a single day.

Seasonal flu vaccination began on October 21 and is carried out in public health centers and other designated health institutions. According to the IPH, during the past week 154 new cases were recorded, with the highest concentration in Tetovo and Skopje.

Although flu activity is currently considered low, health authorities advise that vaccination be done in a timely manner, especially for at-risk groups, and that general preventive measures be respected.