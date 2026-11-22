Given the uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s next move – whether he will continue negotiations or order new strikes – Iran has warned that starting from November 22 it will begin restricting electricity supply.

This announcement comes just days after Iranian authorities had already begun implementing measures to control bread purchases due to existing shortages.

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On November 21, Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran’s national electricity company, told state television that, due to the fuel supply situation, the energy sector will be forced to impose restrictions on power distribution starting Sunday.

According to Allahdad, the power outages are expected to last up to two hours a day, depending on the area where consumers are located.

Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian stressed that U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, which began in late February, have worsened energy supply problems just ahead of the cold winter months.

“The attacks on the country’s gas infrastructure have worsened the situation, so we must expect difficulties during this winter,” Pezeshkian said, according to the state news agency ISNA.

Although Iran holds some of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves, it has long struggled to meet domestic energy demand. The situation is further aggravated by the aging electricity grid, in which no investment has been made for years, as well as by Western sanctions.

At the same time, Iranian authorities have begun limiting the amount of subsidized bread that families can buy in at least three provinces. Once they use up their monthly quota, consumers must pay for bread at a price roughly five times higher than usual.

Officials have given contradictory versions of what is happening, while the measure has drawn criticism from economists as well as hard-line media.

The Interior Ministry scheme, called “bread purchase management,” is being implemented through card readers at bakeries in the provinces of Markazi, Khuzestan and Zanjan. According to Iranian media reports on November 18, the measure took effect without any public announcement, and neither bakers nor consumers had been informed in advance.

On the diplomatic front, Trump told Fox News that he wants to reach a “permanent” deal with Tehran that could not be overturned by any future U.S. president.

He added that after the elimination of two groups of Iranian leaders by American and Israeli airstrikes, he is now negotiating with a “third group” of leaders, who, according to him, may be more reasonable than their predecessors.

In the November 21 interview with Fox News, Trump stressed that regime change has never been his main concern, even after the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and many other senior officials in the first days of the airstrikes.

“Some people talk about regime change, but they should explain what they mean by that, because I have already eliminated two regimes. I eliminated the first group and then the second one. Now we are dealing with the third group,” he declared.

In a telephone interview with Israeli television News 12, Trump said he is “in no hurry” to make any decision on Iran.

“We will see what happens after the start of the new year,” he added.

A week earlier, Trump had said it was “quite unlikely” that he would order new strikes against Iran as long as negotiations continued. However, some media, citing sources, have reported that the president may reconsider this possibility.

CBS television, also citing sources, reported that Israel and the United States are considering the possibility of launching new strikes against Iran, after negotiations mediated for months by Qatar and Oman have made no progress.

The war with Iran was considered by many observers as one of the main factors behind the Republican Party’s deep loss in the recent U.S. midterm elections.

Now that the elections are over, it remains unclear whether Trump will use this moment to order new strikes or refrain from military action, given that the conflict is unpopular among the American public.